This “Star Wars”-Themed Gym Gear Requires The Force To Literally Be With You

Who: All-around fitness brand, Onnit.

Why we care: Any Star Wars superfans hoping to make their body less Jabba the Hutt-like now have a particularly on-brand way to do so. Onnit has just introduced a line of fitness products inspired by a galaxy far, far away. The almost suspiciously Empire-centric equipment includes Darth Vader kettlebells, Death Star slam balls, and a yoga mat made to look like Han Solo frozen in carbonite. Wherefore art thou, Jedi gear?

Have a look at some videos of the equipment in action below.

[via Men’s Health]