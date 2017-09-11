Hurricane Irma relief: 14 ways to help storm victims, from Volunteer Florida to Airbnb

An estimated 1.2 million people have been affected by Hurricane Irma, according to the Red Cross, and that number could rise to 26 million. If you want to do your part to help, there are a lot of options. However, before you send off a shipment of shoes and toothpaste, remember that the best way to help charities help others is by donating cold hard cash, according to the Center for International Disaster Information. You can visit CharityNavigator.org to check the legitimacy of charitable organizations. The Federal Trade Commission also has a list of tips for choosing a charity.

• Airbnb is looking for people willing to open their homes and rentals to those evacuating from Hurricane Irma. The disaster program has been expanded to include the greater Atlanta area #HurricaneIrma https://t.co/1L7oDwveQd — Airbnb Help (@AirbnbHelp) September 9, 2017 • GoFundMe has set up a dedicated page for Irma relief campaigns, filled with pleas from those in need. The site claims it works to verify that all funds go to intended recipients, but it can not always verify specific claims made by individual campaigners. • Convoy of Hope is sending food and emergency supplies and help to the victims of Hurricane Irma in the U.S. Haiti, and Cuba. • Save the Children is helping children and families affected by the storms and setting up child play spaces in shelters. • Oxfam is working to provide clean water and sanitation, and Salvation Army set up emergency shelters.