Hurricane Irma relief: 14 ways to help storm victims, from Volunteer Florida to Airbnb

An estimated 1.2 million people have been affected by Hurricane Irma, according to the Red Cross , and that number could rise to 26 million. If you want to do your part to help, there are a lot of options. However, before you send off a shipment of shoes and toothpaste, remember that the best way to help charities help others is by donating cold hard cash, according to the Center for International Disaster Information . You can visit CharityNavigator.org to check the legitimacy of charitable organizations. The Federal Trade Commission also has a list of tips for choosing a charity.

Here are some ways to help communities in need:

• Volunteer Florida is looking for volunteers to work in the state’s shelters and other disaster relief organizations. You can register and find out more here.

• Florida’s hunger relief organization, Feeding Florida, is working with food banks across the state to feed those in need.

• Americares is accepting donations on its website.

• Crowdfunding site Global Giving is raising money to provide relief to survivors, including food, water and medicine, in the U.S. and the Caribbean. You can contribute here.

• Sign up on Habitat for Humanity‘s Hurricane Recovery Volunteer Registry or make a donation help to rebuild homes after Irma passes.