Amazon’s next Fire TV box may have Alexa built in

Apple may not be the only one with a new 4K HDR streaming box on the way. Amazon is reportedly working on two new Fire TV devices, both supporting 4K HDR video, according to AFTVNews . The cheaper of the two may be a streaming dongle like the Fire TV Stick, but with more processing power. Amazon could announce it this month and launch it next month.

More intriguing, however, is the next Fire TV box. The box itself will reportedly have a microphone array for hands-free Alexa voice commands, along with an infrared emitter for controlling televisions and sound systems. This would allow users to launch videos, control playback, and adjust volume without ever touching the remote control. Amazon may launch this device later in the year, but could delay it into 2018.

It’s unclear how much either device will cost, but Amazon sells its current Fire TV Stick for $40 and its Fire TV box for $90. AFTVNews speculates that the new devices will cost a bit more than the current ones.