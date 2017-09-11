The cast of “Futurama” reunited for a very meta podcast

Futurama is back, but not on your TV. Matt Groening and David X. Cohen got the Planet Express gang back together for a one-off podcast called Radiorama, which was created as part of the Futurama: Worlds of Tomorrow mobile game.

While the podcast isn’t out for a few more days, a preview clip reveals that the show is as meta as ever, with Calculon begging Bender to reprise his role on the robot soap opera All My Circuits because it’s being released as a podcast. They really need Bender to take on the role, because as Calculon says, “Once you’ve established a character, the audience won’t stand for any recasting no matter how excruciatingly incompetent the actor.”

With that attitude, it should be no surprise that the entire and original Futurama cast is taking part in the podcast, including Fry, Bender, Leela, Professor Farnsworth, Zoidberg, Amy, and Hermes. The 42-minute podcast was helmed by Groening and includes the original team of writers. It will be available on September 14, thanks to Nerdist founder Chris Hardwicke, who begged them to do just one more Futurama project.

