The Flow Of Innovation

When it comes to high-tech home innovation , televisions and sound systems get the lion’s share of attention. But the latest smart-home technology focuses on reimagining everyday objects, such as showers and faucets.

The key to rethinking how we experience water at home isn’t only about incorporating digital bells and whistles. As GROHE, the 100-year-old cutting-edge German water-fixture provider, illustrates, the most successful solutions are rooted in intuitive, user-friendly design.

Here, Michael Seum, GROHE’s vice president of design, shares the thinking behind its award-winning designs, such as the new SmartControl Shower System, and how to create products that change behavior in positive ways.

What’s especially challenging about rethinking an everyday experience like the shower?

Water is analog. It’s one of the last frontiers of the smart-home that hasn’t been injected with any intelligence. So we see an opportunity to bring water into the 21st century. We’re not just designing the next good-looking shower system. But it’s interesting, because the bath is one of those areas where consumers are emotionally invested. The same is true of the kitchen. When someone decides to renovate those rooms, they put a lot of care into it because they know they’ll be using them daily.

What was the starting point for the SmartControl Shower system? The initial design goal?

We wanted to personalize the shower experience. So we didn’t just create a new showerhead. We created a whole shower system based on a unique valve technology, one that allows you to choose the outlet, flow, and temperature all independently of each other. There’s no other experience like it in the world. Think about what it’s like when you walk into a hotel bathroom. You have no idea which control does what.