This hotel thinks 10-pound donuts are the secret to attracting millennials

Start working on saying “Mmm, donuts” in your best Homer Simpson voice. The JW Marriott Desert Springs Resort & Spa in Palm Springs, California, has decided the best way to attract millennials to their desert outpost is to lure them with donuts–like the bait in some sort of sugar-filled Bugs Bunny trap. The hotel has unveiled a new service that will send a 10-pound sprinkle-covered donut to your hotel room to eat in secret. The package also includes a $50/night resort credit to use toward braving the spa for a donut detox (or maybe other things like eating a salad).