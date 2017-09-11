advertisement
Uber’s new CEO has resigned from the board of the New York Times

By Michael Grothaus1 minute Read

Dara Khosrowshahi is leaving the New York Times’s board of directors, reports TechCrunch. Khosrowshahi notified the NYT’s on Thursday of his resignation, citing his new responsibilities at Uber as the reason for his departure. Khosrowshahi, who was previously the CEO of Expedia, has been on the NYT’s board since 2015.

