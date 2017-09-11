California bans weed delivery by drone

Talk about coming down from a high. California’s Bureau of Cannabis Control has issued emergency regulations saying that drones cannot be used to deliver marijuana to people in the state, reports Ars Technica . As the regulations say:

“Transportation may not be done by aircraft, watercraft, rail, drones, human-powered vehicles, or unmanned vehicles.”

Furthermore, the new regulations also state that all ground-based deliveries require a human driver, too:

“Deliveries may be made only in person by enclosed motor vehicle. Cannabis goods may not be visible to the public during deliveries. Cannabis goods may not be left in an unattended motor vehicle unless the vehicle has an active alarm system. Vehicles used for delivery must have a dedicated, active GPS device that enables the dispensary to identify the geographic location of the vehicle during delivery.”

California will begin issuing retail licenses to marijuana businesses on January 1, 2018.