Algorithms Honed On Stock Trades Are Fighting Credit Card Fraud

Experts say credit card fraud is on the rise, and while consumers generally aren’t on the hook for bogus charges, banks and merchants still lose billions of dollars every year to the crime.

Total credit and debit card fraud hit about $21.8 billion in 2015, up more than 20% from the previous year, according to an October report from The Nilson Report, an industry analyst. That’s not particularly surprising, with announcements of large-scale data leaks like last week’s massive Equifax breach revelation now commonplace.

About $5.9 billion of the cost of 2015’s fraud was absorbed by merchants, mostly from transactions like online and telephone purchases where credit card agreements are more likely to hold sellers and not banks liable, according to the report.

This is a problem that Justin Lie, CEO and founder of fraud prevention company CashShield, says he learned about from an early age, selling used video games and other items through online auction websites. When customers were reported to have bought his wares with stolen cards, his business would be forced to eat the cost.

“We started to lose faith in our customers,” he says. “I became very intrigued with developing algorithms to combat fraud.”

Like High-Speed Trading Algorithms, But For Chargebacks

Singapore-based CashShield launched in 2008 with a then-novel offer to merchants who were its potential customers: It would completely absorb customer losses from chargebacks, the industry term for credit card companies reversing charges to consumers and payments to merchants after a complaint.

Since then, the startup’s developed an increasingly sophisticated, machine-learning approach to figure out in real time which transactions are too risky to allow, and lets businesses connect to its software through an API integration. And it’s seen demand for its services grow too: CashShield announced Thursday that it was opening its first U.S. office in Menlo Park, Calif., in a bid for the Silicon Valley market, and that it had raised $5.5 million in funding.