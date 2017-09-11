Reebok asserts itself as a fashion force at New York Fashion Week

Athleisure has finally come full circle. For years, activewear has been making its way into all parts of our wardrobe. We’re wearing sneakers to the office and yoga shorts to brunch. Now, sportswear is slowly bleeding into the runway.

Case in point: At New York Fashion Week this year, Reebok is asserting itself as a fashion force with a showroom at Clarkson Square–right by the runways–as well as clothes and shoes appearing in the shows themselves. It also has a special collection designed for fashion week called Fit to Fashion.

Reebok also partnered with Gotham Gym to offer NYFW attendees free 45-minute workouts. The fashion glitterati could be seen hopping from a show to a boxing class back to a show, wearing stylish gold sneakers and fashion-forward running tights. It just goes to show how deeply fashion and fitness are now woven together.