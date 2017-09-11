UNICEF adds a touch of social consciousness to New York Fashion Week

UNICEF has partnered with one of the main organizers of New York Fashion Week, WME|IMG, to create T-shirts with eight designers including Prabal Gurung, Naeem Khan, Cynthia Rowley, and Adam Selman. Each is infused with the designer’s own unique aesthetic. Anna Sui’s, for instance, features vintage lettering saying “Live Your Dreams” while Stacey Bennet’s says “Love Each Other” in cursive.

The shirts are selling for $48, with 50% of the proceeds going to causes like girl’s education and humanitarian crisis relief. They’re on display at little popups created by WME|IMG called The Shop, and are part of a broader trend at NYFW of offering products at the shows so the audience can purchase something made by a designer they have just seen. In some cases, they can even buy outfits that have just gone down the runway, as part of the “See Now, Buy Now” model.

Designers haven’t been shy about their political leanings in recent years. Over the last year, many made political statements. Some sent models on the runway with the words “immigrant” and “illegal” scribbled on their cheeks, or T-shirts saying, “Feminist AF.”ES