A Netflix For Bedding Gives Your Linens A Dignified Afterlife

Fast fashion fundamentally changed the way we relate to clothes. Rather than investing in garments meant to last years–perhaps even a lifetime–the fashion industry encouraged people to think of clothes as disposable items that you chuck out at the end of the season, much like you might throw out used paper plates after they’ve served their purpose.

Our relationship with clothes may be spilling into how we treat other fabrics, like our towels and bedsheets. There’s been a recent boom in bed linen startups like Parachute, Brooklinen, and Boll & Branch, making quality sheets more affordable to the masses. But this also means that it is becoming easier to treat our home linens as fashion objects that we might swap out every season or every year. And by extension, this means more fabric ending up among the 10 million tons of textiles that go to landfills every year. Textile waste currently makes up nearly 5% of landfill space, according to some estimates, while the average American throws away 82 pounds of textiles every year.

Coyuchi, a 26-year-old San Francisco home brand focused on sustainability, has noticed this trend. “We’re seeing consumers treat home linens the way they treat their clothes,” says Eileen Mockus, the company’s CEO. “They want their homes to be fashion-forward, like their clothes. Plus, people love the feeling of crisp new sheets, out of the box.”

Mockus has been scratching her head trying to figure out how to respond to consumers’ wants, while also remaining environmentally responsible. One solution is the “Coyuchi For Life” program. It’s essentially a subscription program that allows customers to receive new organic cotton towels, sheets, and duvets every six, 12, or 24 months in the color and style of their choice for a fixed monthly fee. If, say, you wanted to replace your duvet cover every two years, you would pay $8.78 per month every month you use it; every 24 months thereafter, you trade in your old set for a brand new one.

The most fascinating part of the program is what happens to the sheets when they are returned. Most of the time, the sheets are still in good condition and can be used again.

To clean them and “upcycle” them back into use, Coyuchi has partnered with The Renewal Workshop, a recycling and retail startup that uses a state-of-the-art machine–one of only six in the world–to “refresh” the linens without the use of water. Built by Tersus Solutions, the machine douses lines in liquified carbon dioxide, whose molecules are smaller than water, making them more effective at picking up dirt and removing it. That process removes oil, particulates, and odors from the material, which would otherwise damage the product. As a bonus, the entire process uses fewer natural resources.

“Water is harsh on clothing and actually degrades the fibers and causes shrinkages,” says Jeff Denby, founder of The Renewal Workshop. “This method is much more effective, but it is also gentler.”