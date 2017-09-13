Three Insanely Simple Email Templates For Networking With Strangers

Maybe it’s been a few months since you’ve graduated and you’re getting anxious to land a job. Or maybe you’re further on in your career and looking to move into a new industry. In either case, there’s one major hitch: You’ve heard how helpful it can be to reach out to people outside of your network . But the idea of cold-emailing old contacts and people you don’t know at all seems awkward, uncomfortable, and–let’s be honest–pretty much hopeless.

It doesn’t have to be. In truth, contacting strangers for networking opportunities and, ultimately, job leads can actually pay off–just as long as you know what (and what not) to say. And since your goal is just to clinch an opportunity for an offline conversation, the emails you need to write are probably more straightforward–and effective–than you may think.

Related: How To Turn Your Crappy Network Into A Better One

The Intro Email

Your very first email should be the most thorough, but that doesn’t mean it should be long. Here’s a template you can adapt:

Dear [first name], My name is Samantha Daniels, and I’m a recent college graduate from the University of Southern California, which I saw you graduated from as well. I’m reaching out because I noticed from my research on LinkedIn that you work at Edelman, and your career journey is so inspiring. I’m impressed by how quickly you’ve been able to move up within the last four years after starting as an intern before. That would be a dream come true for me. It would be great to learn more about your experience in the PR industry and the qualities you feel have helped you become so successful since graduating from USC. I’d especially love to hear what it was like starting out as a recent grad and finding your way in the industry. I would be more than happy to meet you for coffee or at your office or wherever is more convenient for you. Or if you’d prefer a conversation over the phone, please just let me know. I’m very flexible, and even just 15 minutes of your time would be invaluable and greatly appreciated. Would it be possible for us to find a time to chat? Thanks so much, [Your name]

There are three straightforward rules to remember for writing introductory emails like this one:

1. Keep it short—four paragraphs tops—and specific. The purpose of this email is to explain how you found them, why they caught your interest, and what you’d like to discuss with them, without overloading them with too much information.

Start off with who you are and what you have in common. This helps the person feel comfortable and (hopefully) makes them want to continue reading. Plus, relaying why you’re attracted to the person will make later conversations and interactions more sincere and authentic.