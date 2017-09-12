Apple just one-upped Spotify with native music streaming on its next smartwatch

Apple Music just gave its listeners another small perk over other music services. As it unveiled the Series 3 version of the Apple Watch today, Apple also showed off a new feature for music subscribers: The smartwatch now streams songs from Apple Music natively, without the need to connect to an iPhone.

The native watch streaming gives Apple Music a small leg up over its chief rival Spotify, which is reportedly still working on its first app for the Apple Watch. With 150 million listeners, Spotify is still ahead of Apple Music (which has about 40 million subscribers), but by baking its music service into more products like the Apple Watch and forthcoming HomePod, Apple hopes to shrink Spotify’s lead, at least among Apple product devotees. A Spotify rep declined to offer an update on the company’s smartwatch app development timeline.JPT