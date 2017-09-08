Jeff Bridges Gets In Full Old Western Mode To Pitch Brand Values for Lyft

Who: Lyft, Wieden+Kennedy

Why we care: For most of its existence, Lyft’s been the bridesmaid of the transportation app market. Then, the negative stories about discrimination, regulatory bypassing, and general corporate cultural toxicity started flooding out of Uber. Here, in W+K’s first major campaign for the brand, Jeff Bridges goes back to The Oregon Trail in 1836 for some inexplicable reason, to makes a subtle values-based pitch for Lyft.

“You always have a choice. You can choose to ride with the right people doing things for the right reasons, you’ll always end up in the right place. Or, you can choose poorly and end up stranded, buzzards circling, drinking rain water out of your boot.”

In other words, forget all that sexist nonsense and give the other app a try. It would’ve been a bit more cutting six months ago, but credit to them for hitting this perceived point of differentiation. And using an Oscar winner to do it.