Maybe don’t pitch your porn company story with a natural disaster hook

Hi – hope all is well. With Hurricane Irma barreling towards Florida, many are worried about their family and friends or they skipped town and are concerned about their homes and/or possessions. To help people observe the effects of the storm in real-time, South Florida-based XXX webcam company, [REDACTED], is using some of its recently launched Lifestream (live 24/7) cameras, which allow people to capture and share their lives around the clock, to stream the storm. They have two cameras set up — one located in a third-story apartment overlooking the beach, and the other in a home that is looking out at the at backyard. They will be streaming until the power goes out or they are knocked over.

Let’s walk through this: An XXX webcam company, based in Florida, decided to turn two of its cameras away from boobies and toward the sky. This act is somehow altruistic, because a hurricane is coming and people will want live footage of what’s happening (because there will surely be no other live coverage of the Hurricane Irma). The idea here seems to be that this cam company is doing a service to society and news outlets should write about this brave work.

I won’t write more, because I don’t want to spend more time thinking about this awful pitch. But if your PR strategy involves using a natural disaster–that could very likely kill people–as a way to rep your porn company, maybe don’t?CGW