The NFL is putting data-collecting chips in all its footballs

Every time the Lions throw a pass, the Seahawks run a play, or the Patriots catch a definitely-not-deflated ball, the NFL will be collecting data. The sports organization has decided to put an RFID data-collecting chip inside every football that will be thrown, punted, or bounced in a touchdown celebration during the 2017 season, according to ESPN. The chips will collect information on the speed of the football, its spin, and its spiral, but currently won’t be used to help refs make touchdown calls, marking first down, or helping those blind refs realize that the ball was clearly out of bounds. Read more here.