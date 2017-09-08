Snapchat wants to help college students pivot to video

It’s no longer just the big media companies that are playing around with Snapchat’s Publisher Stories. Starting today, some college campus newspapers are being added to the mix . Snap says four college papers are going to be producing weekly stories on the platform: U.C. Berkeley’s The Daily Californian, Texas A&M’s The Battalion, Syracuse’s The Daily Orange, and U.W. Madison’s The Badger Herald.

These newspapers’ editorial teams will be able to produce weekly content that will then be pushed to Snapchat’s publishers feed. In a sense, this is early training for budding journalists in the real-life media landscape. More media companies are turning toward visual content forms–namely video–and popular platforms like Snapchat are surely propelling this shift. On Snap’s part, this is likely a way to keep young people engaged on the app and using the publisher feed. All the same, it’s another indication that the media business is a-changing.

And who knows? Maybe front pages of future college newspapers will simply be on Snapchat.