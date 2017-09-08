Report: The FBI is investigating Uber hell

Uber’s new CEO, Dara Khosrowshahi, barely had time to arrange the tchotchkes on his desk before his first challenge arrived. The FBI has opened an investigation into whether the ride-hailing company used software to interfere with competitors , according to the Wall Street Journal . The probe is based on a program called “Hell,” which used Lyft rider accounts to map areas where Lyft drivers were absent. Uber would then send more drivers to areas where its rival was not. The program, which ran between 2014 and early 2016, also enticed drivers working for both platforms to drop Lyft. Hell was first unearthed by the Information in April.

Shortly after the report came out, a class-action lawsuit accused Uber of unfairly advantaging itself using “intercepted” driver communications. A judge recently dismissed the case, but the plaintiff is allowed to amend and file the complaint again by September 14.

Uber is currently cooperating with investigators, representatives for the company say.