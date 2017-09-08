Uber wants all of its London drivers in electric vehicles by 2025

The company has announced a new “Clear Air Plan” for drivers in the United Kingdom’s capital, reports Engadget. Under the plan, Uber wants to see all drivers in London to be picking up passengers in fully electric vehicles in just eight years’ time. In order to achieve this, Uber is launching a “Clean Air Fund,” which will allow licensed Uber drivers to claim up to £5,000 (about $6,600) toward a new hybrid or electric vehicle. The company says it expects to pay out £150 million (almost $200 million) for this initiative over the fund’s lifetime. Uber has also announced plans to roll out Uber-branded rapid chargers for EVs in London so drivers don’t run out of juice when ferrying people around in all those EVs.