The Red Cross is using drones for disaster relief in Houston

The NGO has teamed up with UPS to use Cyphy drones to survey Houston from the sky in order to see which damaged areas are most in need of help from the aftermath of Hurricane Harvey, reports Engadget. The drones will be tethered to a generator on the ground so they can remain in the air for long periods of time. While there, they will use a 30x zoom camera to spot areas in need of the most aid from the sky. The drone program is initially a test, which will last for a week. But if it is successful, it will be rolled out in other disaster areas in the future. Already the Red Cross and UPS are planning another test of the system in Florida areas that may be impacted by Hurricane Irma next week.MG