Florida is working with Google Maps to mark road closures in real time during Hurricane Irma

Florida governor Rick Scott announced the initiative at a press conference yesterday. Google already uses Waze to provide users with real-time road incidents, but that information is user-generated. By working with the state of Florida directly, Google Maps will be able to learn about upcoming road closures that haven’t been reported by users yet. In an accompanying statement, Google said:
“Our thoughts are with those affected by Hurricane Irma. To provide access to accurate and useful transportation information, we use algorithmic and manual methods to account for everyday and emergency road closures. We’re working directly with Florida officials to help provide up-to-date information to those affected by the storm. These road closures will also appear on our Irma Crisis Map, embedded as part of our SOS Alert on Search.”
Florida Gov. Scott says state is coordinating with Google’s emergency response team to mark closed roads in real-time on Google Maps pic.twitter.com/T4NwVnyOv8
— CBS News (@CBSNews) September 7, 2017