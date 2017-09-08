Disney is pulling its Marvel and Star Wars movies from Netflix

The company has now decided that it will be removing its two hottest cinematic universes from Netflix’s catalog, reports Variety. Earlier this summer Disney announced it would be launching its own streaming service in 2019, but had yet to decide which properties would be available on the service–and which would stay on Netflix, which currently has the streaming rights to Star Wars and Marvel movies. Now Disney CEO Bob Iger says the decision has been made. As he told an audience at Bank of America Merrill Lynch Media’s communications and entertainment conference: “We’ve now decided we will put the Marvel and Star Wars movies on this app as well.”