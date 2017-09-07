advertisement
Trump Tells Dreamers Not To Worry–But Is That Enough?

By FastCo Studios1 minute Read

The president tweeted Thursday that no action will be taken against DACA applicants in the six-month period he gave Congress to find a legislative solution. But given the prior detainment of a DACA immigrant by ICE agents in February, there are worries among Dreamers that personal information they once gave to the government in confidence could now be used against them.

