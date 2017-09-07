Equifax wants you to enter your social security number here to find out if it was hacked

Credit reporting firm Equifax just announced it was the victim of a “cybersecurity incident” that impacted as many as 143 million people in the United States. The information accessed included social security numbers, birth dates, and addresses. In a few cases, credit card and driver’s license numbers were accessed, too.

For those potentially impacted, Equifax has already set up a website. The catch is, if you want to learn if your information–including your social security number–was compromised, you have to enter the last six digits of your social security number. So, customers of a service intended to protect personal information are now being asked to enter the very data that’s supposedly protected to learn if it’s not. Seems a bit circular, no?

You can read Equifax’s announcement here to learn more about the breach.CGW