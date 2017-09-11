The Federal Government Wants To Help Clear Up Self-Driving Car Confusion

As automakers and tech companies build self-driving, autonomous vehicles (AVs), they currently face a complex patchwork of state laws covering their work. Twenty states have legislation for AVs, and the companies pioneering these vehicles frequently complain that those rules are getting in the way of progress.

Uber temporarily stopped testing AVs in California, for instance, after it was told it needed a special permit. And critics have often taken aim at New York’s rules, passed in May 2017. They require companies to pay for expensive police escorts and to report testing-routes down to a fraction of a mile (among other provisions).

These state rules could soon become irrelevant, however, as Congress takes up federal legislation that would preempt the states’. The House of Representatives just unanimously passed the “SELF DRIVE” Act, which dramatically ups the number of exemptions companies can win from National Highway and Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) safety standards.

Until now, NHTSA offered only 2,500 exemptions a year, stopping companies from testing more futuristic models without human controls. Under the new legislation, that would rise to 100,000 exemptions within three years, meaning automakers could test more vehicles without pedals or steering wheels. Not unreasonably, current federal rules require cars to have human drivers.

Industry groups and analysts said the legislation if passed by the Senate and signed into law, would hasten the development of AVs.

“Self-driving vehicles offer an opportunity to significantly increase safety, improve transportation access for underserved communities, and transform how people, goods and services get from point A to B,” says the Self-Driving Coalition for Safer Streets, which represents Volvo, Ford, Waymo, Lyft and Uber, in a statement.

“This will let the states go back to their traditional roles like registering vehicles and managing insurance,” Greg Rogers, a policy analyst for the Eno Center for Transportation, says in an interview.