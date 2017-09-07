- 12:01 pm
A Google Drive outage is wreaking havoc right now
Are you have trouble accessing your Google Docs? It’s because Google drive appears to be down. People, of course, have taken to Twitter to announce/complain/etc. At 10:37 a.m. ET, Google wrote on its status page that it is “investigating reports of an issue with Google Drive. We will provide more information shortly. Google Drive is not loading files and results in a 500 error.”
So it’s not just you. Hopefully the problem will be resolved soon!CGW