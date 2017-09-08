Starting A New Job? Here Are The Questions To Ask Your Coworkers

Starting a new job can feel a lot like your first day of high school. Sure, you have those adult concerns of wanting to prove your worth and demonstrate that you’ll be able to excel in that new position.

But, more often than not, your biggest worry is this: Will everybody like you? Will you make fast friends in the office, or will you be tempted to eat your lunch alone while locked in a bathroom stall?

Fortunately, there’s something you can do to make the right impression and quickly secure your spot as the most beloved coworker on your team–and, it all starts with asking one (or all!) of these four questions during your first week on the job.

1. Can You Tell Me A Little Bit About Your Role?

In order to successfully communicate and collaborate with other employees at your company, you need to have a solid grasp on what exactly it is that they do. While job titles can give you a surface-level glimpse into the different tasks they’re responsible for, those really only tell you so much. For that reason, it’s always helpful to explicitly ask your colleagues what sorts of things they do on a daily basis.

Related: Here’s What To Wear To Your New Job

The benefits of this question are twofold. First, you’ll get a much more comprehensive understanding of specific people’s job duties–which will be a benefit as you continue to get your feet under you at that company. You’ll know who to approach with certain questions or requests, rather than wandering aimlessly.

Secondly, this sort of question demonstrates your genuine interest in your colleagues. It shows that you don’t want to work in a vacuum and operate with general assumptions about what other people are doing for eight hours a day–you really want to know them, so that you can work together that much more effectively.