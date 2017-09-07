Rihanna’s Fenty Beauty line is as diverse as you imagined it would be

It should come as little surprise that Rihanna’s much-awaited beauty brand will cater to deeper skintones from the get-go, with a reported 40 shades of foundation at launch, according to Vibe. That’s a formidable shade range for any brand—let alone a new one—which means Fenty will offer more shades than countless established, high-end brands , even amongst the more inclusive set .

This is already on display in Fenty’s promo, which features models with a spectrum of skin tones:

Also in the Fenty lineup is shimmery gloss, golden highlighter, and lipsticks in hues of red-orange and lavender. The line debuts tomorrow at Sephora and tonight’s launch party will be live-streamed on Facebook starting at 7:15 p.m. ET.PM