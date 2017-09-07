Because Why Not: Ray Liotta Is KFC’s Newest Celebrity Colonel Sanders

Who: KFC, Wieden+Kennedy

Why we care: Over the last couple of years, KFC has brought its legendary founder back to life in the form of many an unexpected celebrity–Darrell Hammond, Jim Gaffigan, Norm MacDonald, Billy Zane and Rob Riggle, George Hamilton, and Rob Lowe. Now, Ray Liotta joins this esteemed list and dons the white wig n’ stache to deliver one of his signature mercurial performances, this time not as a cop or a gangster, but instead as a fried chicken magnate. Frankly, it’s mesmerizing.