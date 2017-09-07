High School Kids Directed Seth Rogen & James Franco In A Hilariously Lo-Fi Short

Who: Seth Rogen, James Franco, Michael Pena, Nick Kroll, and… a bunch of high schoolers.

Why we care: Rogen and his creative partner, Evan Goldberg, wrote the first draft of Superbad when they were high school students. Now that they are Hollywood moguls/gazillionaires, they are hoping to inspire the next generation to start early as well.

Goldberg recently teamed up with his longtime friend Adrienne Slover, who teaches kindergarten in Toronto, to launch And Action! The program offers students the chance to work with Hollywood talent to create short films about a social issue of their choosing. During the first round, the students selected from John C. Fremont high school in L.A. had no idea what level of Hollywood talent they would be collaborating with.

After developing a screenplay about bullying, a perennially relevant issue for high schoolers, the students showed up and found no less than Rogen and Franco. (Along with Michael Pena, Nick Kroll, Hannah Simone, and an A-list film crew.) The film they all made together, Dumpster Divers, features Rogen and Pena as bullied teens who end up carousing with gang members played by Kroll and Simone, along with Franco as the sinister, heavily tatted gang leader.

It’s a no-frills production that will recall the “sweded” cinema of the movie Be Kind Rewind. If you imagine how stoked the students behind the camera must have been, it just might make your day.

[via The Hollywood Reporter]JB