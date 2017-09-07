- 7:04 am
Amazon is opening a second headquarters in America that will employ 50,000 workers
The company has just announced it is seeking a host city for its new “HQ2” facility, reports CNN. The new headquarters will reportedly cost as much as $5 billion to build and operate. Amazon said it would ideally like to place HQ2 in a suburban or urban area with more than 1 million people and has a community that “thinks big.” In return, the new HQ could employ as many as 50,000 local workers. Announcing the plans, Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos said:
“We expect HQ2 to be a full equal to our Seattle headquarters. Amazon HQ2 will bring billions of dollars in up-front and ongoing investments, and tens of thousands of high-paying jobs. We’re excited to find a second home.”