Amazon is opening a second headquarters in America that will employ 50,000 workers

The company has just announced it is seeking a host city for its new “HQ2” facility, reports CNN. The new headquarters will reportedly cost as much as $5 billion to build and operate. Amazon said it would ideally like to place HQ2 in a suburban or urban area with more than 1 million people and has a community that “thinks big.” In return, the new HQ could employ as many as 50,000 local workers. Announcing the plans, Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos said: