Amazon is opening a second headquarters in America that will employ 50,000 workers

The company has just announced it is seeking a host city for its new “HQ2” facility, reports CNN. The new headquarters will reportedly cost as much as $5 billion to build and operate. Amazon said it would ideally like to place HQ2 in a suburban or urban area with more than 1 million people and has a community that “thinks big.” In return, the new HQ could employ as many as 50,000 local workers. Announcing the plans, Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos said:
“We expect HQ2 to be a full equal to our Seattle headquarters. Amazon HQ2 will bring billions of dollars in up-front and ongoing investments, and tens of thousands of high-paying jobs. We’re excited to find a second home.”
Amazon (which this magazine profiled as its Most Innovative Company of the year) has certainly left its mark in its hometown. No city in the U.S. has more construction cranes—and more office space in the hands of a single company, or faster rising home prices—than Seattle. As Glenn Fleishman recently reported, the company’s impact on the city extends well beyond real estate.