- 5:42 am
Watch Laurene Powell Jobs’s powerful political ad using Ronald Regan to attack Trump’s DACA decision
Jobs’s philanthropic arm the Emerson Collective has purchased its first- ever political ads, reports Recode. The ad uses footage of Ronald Reagan’s farewell address in which he praises America’s diversity. The ad is just the latest salvo by Jobs’s in her defense of DACA. In a statement earlier this week she said:
“Is there anything more heartless and less intelligent that our government could do? It is heartless, because the elimination of this protection will put an end to the upward trajectory, the beautifully American trajectory, of these young people, and destroy their dreams, and force them to live in insecurity and dread. It is unintelligent, because these youngsters are on the way to becoming exemplary citizens and productive members of our economy”
Shining City from Emerson Collective on Vimeo.