The Atlanta Falcons’ Revolutionary New Stadium Is Unlike Any Other You’ve Seen

By FastCo Studios1 minute Read

As the 2017 NFL season kicks off, the Atlanta Falcons have a new home in the Mercedes-Benz Stadium. The $1.5 billion arena is an engineering and technical marvel, designed to offer a new fan experience–from a record 58-foot high 360-degree digital screen to unfettered walking access–and to give Atlanta’s skyline a dramatic design signature. Even the retractable roof contains a twist, a nifty optical illusion weighing several thousand tons of steel.

The stadium also opens with the league’s lowest-priced food and drinks.

