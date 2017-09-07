YouTube Darling Randy Rainbow Scores Another Trump-Skewering Hit With “DACA Shame”

It was only a matter of time before internet treasure Randy Rainbow got his fabulously snarky clutches into Donald Trump’s DACA debacle–and to the surprise of no one, Rainbow provided some much-needed catharsis.

When news broke Monday that Trump planned to dismantle Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals, a 2012 policy that provided relief from deportation for some 800,000 undocumented immigrants, it was yet another crossed-out line on his hit list toward progress. And thus became the foundation for Rainbow’s latest creation, “DACA Shame,” a song parody riffing off of Wayne Newton’s signature hit “Danke Schoen.”

In all seriousness, Rainbow doesn’t quite get the praise he deserves. Personally, I find Rainbow’s brand of political humor one of the most palatable in the wake of the apocalyptic administration that is Trump’s. Since November 9, 2016, I haven’t been able to stomach Saturday Night Live. Regardless of the fact that SNL is one of the preeminent voices of political satire, it ceased to be funny when the butt of all the jokes assumed the highest seat of power in the world. To me, no matter how bang-on and skewering Alec Baldwin’s version of Trump is, it still somehow humanizes someone who has made it his mission to dehumanize so many others–seeing an actor put on the costume of Trump just makes it feel like some jovial Halloween bash.

Rainbow’s signature approach to Trump’s administration–where he plays the role of a deliciously shady anchor relentlessly reading the likes of Kellyanne Conway, Mike Pence, Steve Bannon, etc. using cleverly edited news clips and ending with a brilliant song parody–is what I want to see more of. I don’t want to laugh with Trump à la Baldwin or Anthony Atamanuik from The President Show, I want to laugh at him with someone right beside me doing the same.