Gawker-killing lawyer couldn’t kill TechDirt too

Revered tech law and policy blog TechDirt scored a big legal win today. It’s been fighting a $15 million defamation suit against Shiva Ayyadurai, a man who claims to have invented email–a claim that TechDirt systematically debunked. Ayyadurai is being represented by Charles Harder, the very lawyer who helped Hulk Hogan kill Gawker.

It seems Harder and Ayyadurai aren’t having the same impact–a judge has dismissed the case.

BREAKING: District judge dismisses defamation case against @techdirt. This is a huge victory for free speech online & journalism. — EFF (@EFF) September 6, 2017

This comes a few weeks after another judge rejected Sarah Palin’s lawsuit against the New York Times, also for defamation. So, even though Gawker‘s demise may have begun a chilling effect for lawsuits against media companies, not all of these cases are ending the same way.