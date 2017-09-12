Five Work Habits To Kick Before The End Of The Year

But before it does, there might be a goal or two you committed to back in January that you’d still really love to make good on. Don’t worry–falling short on your New Year’s resolutions is totally normal. And even if you missed your chance to get back in the saddle at the six-month mark, there might still be some things you can do to make headway between now and the holidays. One tactic that might help? Cutting back.

Sometimes all you need to jump-start your progress is to ditch some of your routines, bad habits, and maybe even some of your other goals so you can redirect your energy where it counts. For inspiration, here’s what five Fast Company contributors–in their own ways, all experts on productivity and self-management–are kicking to the curb in order to end the year on a high note.

Habit To Break: Being Too Hands On With Work

“I’m a doer,” says Michael Litt. “I like to have my hands on the work I produce.” The CEO of video platform Vidyard, Litt has spent the past year adjusting to the company’s growth out of its startup phrase. Back then, he recalls, “I was able to improvise and troubleshoot–whether that [was] supporting engineering, sales, or customer service–and that made me a really strong team member. But as time went by, and we were able to hire more brilliant, qualified people, this actually became a bad habit.”

What You’ll Gain: Becoming A Big-Picture Leader

So between now and the end of the year, Litt is focusing on getting out of the trenches and becoming less of a doer and more of a CEO– “someone who could help plan and execute a long-range strategy, who could look at a thousand moving parts and zoom out to see the bigger picture. This was never my forte, and it hasn’t come naturally,” Litt admits. “But I’ve started to learn in the last few months that being bad at something means I’m figuring out how to be good at it. At times, this feels terrible, but it’s necessary.”

“To this end, I’ve started cold calling professionals who are a few steps further along in my career track. Some snub my advances,” he says, but he’s already gathered some great advice. “I’ve realized the importance of investing in continuous learning. Talking with colleagues who have walked in my shoes has given me a much clearer idea of the path forward.”

Read more by Michael Litt: This CEO’s One-Page List For Keeping All His Priorities Straight