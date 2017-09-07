This fashion startup wants you to customize every item in your closet

Bespoke clothing is the ultimate luxury, but not everybody can afford to get fitted at Savile Row. For several years, companies have been working to use technology to bring customization to the masses, with brands like Burberry and Tinker Tailor taking a stab at it, with mixed results .

Frilly, an L.A.-based startup, believes it has a formula that works. It has just launched a collection of clothing designed for every aspect of a woman’s life–from formal gowns to shorts–that can be entirely customized. You can choose the length of a dress, the style of the sleeves, the fabric and color, plus other details. One key to the process is the brand’s 3D simulation that allows you to see what the outfit will look like as you make changes.

Each item is made to order in China where a single tailor will make the piece from start to finish with fabrics imported from Italy, Japan, India, Spain, and France. The clothing is then delivered directly to the customer within two weeks.

Frilly’s designers regularly create new designs, which customers can then tinker with every season. Depending on the fabrics chosen and the complexity of the final garment, prices go from under $100 to close to several hundred dollars. The brand hopes to make customization more mainstream, so women expect to be able to design every piece of clothing in their wardrobe from scratch.

ES