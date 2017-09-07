How To Sound Like An Optimist No Matter What (And Why You Should)

I first heard about “Mr. Positive” when I was coaching leaders from a major multinational company a few years back. As his nickname would suggest, he had a reputation for relentless optimism–so I decided to shadow him for a day to see if he really was as positive as everyone said.

It turns out he was. No matter the situation, he was the one employee on his team who always found a way to spin things optimistically. And what’s more, it didn’t come off as annoying boosterism or feigned enthusiasm. When I first met Mr. Positive, he was a general manager, but in just five years, he’d become the CEO of another major company.

A career trajectory that rapid is pretty rare in the business world, but since meeting this world-class optimist, I’ve begun to notice similar traits in many of my most successful clients: no matter how challenging the situation, they typically manage to muster optimism to rally their teams. Here’s what it takes to master the art of positive talk–even if you’re a natural pessimist–and why that matters so much in tough workplace situations.

1. Frame Your Words In A Way That Encourages Action

Fundamentally, positive talk is all about framing what you say. You can express the same idea in completely different ways, eliciting two completely different reactions.

Related: 7 Habits That Can Help You Become More Optimistic

Say you’re struggling to maintain your margins in a price-competitive market. If you remark to a coworker, “Why can’t you meet their price and still be profitable?” they’ll probably feel attacked. But if you say, “How are you going to meet this challenge? I know you’ll figure out a solution,” you’ll be more likely inspire them to action. This might seem obvious, but under pressure many people aren’t just more likely to think pessimistically, they’re also prone to point out the problem rather than discuss actions that might solve it. Just switching up how you frame conversations like these can make a huge difference.

2. Zero In On Others’ Strengths, Not Their Weaknesses

Another key to the art of positive talk is inspiring confidence by focusing on people’s strengths. While you can’t ignore glaring weaknesses, you’ll get more out of people if you don’t make their flaws the center of your conversation.