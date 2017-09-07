How Microsoft Teamed With A “Wedding Crashers” Producer For A New Creative Ad Model

As Super Bowl ads go, it’s a pretty damn good one. Microsoft’s 2014 big game ad opens on Steve Gleason, the former NFLer living with ALS, controlling his computer with his eyes. It asks, “What is technology?” while showing all the ways technology makes lives better, from high-tech prosthetics to space exploration, medical advancements, and more. It was one of the brand’s best-rated ads ever, and it was created by the producer of Wedding Crashers, Van Wilder, and CHiPS. Andrew Panay and his creative company Blk-Ops have worked on every major Microsoft commercial ever since.

The collaboration is no big secret, but neither the tech company nor Panay and his team have talked publicly about how this relationship came about, and why Microsoft decided to enlist Hollywood producers to work alongside its more traditional ad agency partners. Now, five years after they first met, the brand and producer share the story of their unique partnership with Fast Company.

Back in 2012, Microsoft was getting ready to launch the Surface tablet/laptop. This was to be one of the brand’s biggest product launches and it needed to have a marketing campaign that appropriately marked the new hardware’s importance.

Even though Microsoft had made positive strides in its advertising, both in terms of quality of work and the way it worked with its ad agency at the time, Crispin Porter + Bogusky, Microsoft’s corporate vice president of brand, advertising, and research, Kathleen Hall, thought a launch this significant required a nontraditional approach. While discussing ideas, Microsoft’s corporate vice-president for Surface computing, Panos Panay, suggested Hall talk to his brother Andrew for suggestions on whom to chat with in Hollywood about brand collaboration. After meeting, Hall decided that Microsoft should team up with Andrew Panay himself.

“I go to all the ad conferences and awards shows, and for all the talk about data and boosting the numbers, I’ll take great creative over the ability to measure down to the household level every time,” says Hall, using an industry expression for an advertiser’s ability to target specific customers. “Beyond that, it’s all about personalities. How does creativity happen? It generally happens when there is a high degree of trust and respect for each other’s capabilities. And that happened pretty much off the bat with us.”

Hall says Panay is one of those people who can articulate and absorb strategy quickly, and then bridge that with creativity just as speedily. “Movies are a business. If you’re producing movies, you’re doing it to make money, so there was a lot of commonality between us,” she says. “There are obviously some differences, just in the details of how each works and the definition of terms and roles, but the underlying foundations were very similar. Launching a movie is like launching a product. So we built on those similarities.”

Panay says he initially just wanted to help the brand in any way he could. “I put together a team of filmmakers who I thought were outside thinkers, and each one had a very unique perspective–very quirky, fun, people,” Panay says. “I thought it would be a fun team to connect with this executive group. The fact it took on a life of its own wasn’t expected or planned. It just came out of the connection we had with Kathleen and Microsoft after we had met a few times.”