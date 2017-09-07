SpaceX live-stream: How to watch today’s Falcon 9 launch (with the right soundtrack)

SpaceX is launching a Falcon 9 rocket for the U.S. military today, starting around 9:50 a.m. EDT. You can watch live by simply clicking on a link ( this link !), which is much easier than actually building a rocket, launching it, or heading to Florida during a hurricane to try and sneak a peek at the fun.

The Orbital Test Vehicle 5 (OTV-5) is taking off from Launch Complex 39A (LC-39A) at NASA’s Kennedy Space Center in Florida. The primary launch window opens this morning at 9:50 a.m. EDT (or 13:50 UTC), and closes at 2:55 p.m. EDT (or 18:55 UTC). A backup launch window is available on Friday, September 8.

They have planned for everything—except for which music to listen to while you’re waiting for the rocket to take off. That’s where we come in. Here is the soundtrack for today’s launch: