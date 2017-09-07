Spotify and Hulu bundle together for one dirt-cheap music and TV streaming plan

If Spotify’s latest move is any indication, you should expect to see more media streaming services bundled together. The music subscription market leader just announced a partnership with Hulu wherein eligible college students can get Spotify Premium and Hulu’s TV and movie library for a mere $5 per month. This combo of all-you-can-stream entertainment would normally cost at least $18 per month (or $22 if you opt for Hulu’s commercial-free tier), so this is quite a deal. As we enter the back-to-school season (and the fourth financial quarter of the year for these companies), it’s bound to give each service’s subscriber count at least a small boost.