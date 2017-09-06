This Little Wireless Gadget Turns Your iPhone Into A DIY Recording Studio

There are few creativity killers more potent than an overly complex tool. For musicians both casual and pro, such complexity—sophisticated software, plug-ins, cables, audio interfaces, and microphones—can offer a lot of creative control, but just as easily introduce enough friction to wreck a moment of inspiration.

Like so many of life’s annoyances, there’s a tech company trying to fix this one: Spire Studio is a new mobile recording gadget from iZotope, a Massachusetts-based company that has made music recording software and hardware for the last 16 years. Sporting a high-quality built-in microphone, the compact, cylindrical device connects to your iPhone via Wi-Fi to enable simplified, portable multi-track recording into the Spire Studio iOS app. The result is a dead-simple approach to capturing songs and ideas with the help of a gizmo you can throw in your bag.

“When we look at the future of what music recording looks like, it’s going to be wireless,” says iZotope product marketing manager Colin Thurmond. “The world is going wireless and things need to be really simple and accessible and fun.”

For more serious songwriters and musicians, the Spire Studio makes it ultra-easy to record a decent-sounding, multi-layered demo of a song on the go. For beginners, it’s an easy introduction to multi-track recording and the creative possibilities that are unlocked when one can layer different instruments on top of one another.

For both types of musicians, the Spire Studio meets them halfway between a proper laptop recording setup (and all components and cables that requires) and the basic one-track demo recording many musicians do on an iPhone—often through the native Voice Memos app or something like Apple’s Music Memos.

Related: Can This Mobile Recording Studio Ease Police-Community Tensions With Music?

There are multi-track mobile audio apps more sophisticated than Spire Studio’s—the iOS version of GarageBand, for instance—but iZotope’s app seems content to err on the side of simplicity. Rather than trying to cram a full-fledged audio workstation like GarageBand or Pro Tools onto a pocket-size interface, the Spire Studio app offers a stripped-down, visually intuitive interface with a few basic effects and filters that can be applied to each layer of a song. It even eschews a more traditional interface for mixing the levels of the different instruments, opting for a simplified graphical X-Y axis that anyone can understand, regardless of their level of audio-editing experience.