ClickHole’s other parody site is doing a video pivot à la InfoWars

Now PatriotHole is doing what all the other cool media companies are doing: pivoting to video. Today it launched a new digital show that looks a heckofalot like InfoWars. Hosted by Doug Baxter, a man of similar whiteness and meatiness to Alex Jones, the PatriotHole show seems to consist of bizarre rants about America and freedom. The show is launching today and will be available to view over PatriotHole‘s Facebook.

Though obvious parody, the show is surely strategic on ClickHole‘s part. Facebook is doubling down on its video programming efforts as media companies flail to figure out how best to keep digital ad dollars flowing. Perhaps beyond endless food content, right-wing parody will be the key to Facebook video success.

[Correction: an earlier version incorrectly named PatriotHole’s host. We apologize for the error.]CGW