This Is The Emotionally Intelligent Way To Fire Someone

Ask any manager what the least favorite part of their job is, and they’ll likely tell you it’s having to fire someone. It can be a gut-wrenching experience where emotions run high on both sides, and with no shortage of opportunities for going sideways.

Perhaps the person being fired has been slacking, has a serious attitude problem, clashes with their coworkers, or has ignored repeated efforts to help them change their behavior. On the other hand, it could be that the person is doing their best and is pleasant to work with, but just can’t seem to perform up to the standard of the role. In either case, the decision to fire someone really should be a last resort, once all other options have failed.

An emotionally intelligent manager will be attuned to these circumstances, and still do everything possible to minimize the pain and discomfort–not just for the person being let go but for the team left behind. That’s no easy balancing act, but it can be done. Here’s how.

Planning Ahead

There are many times when spontaneity is the best course of action, but this isn’t one of them. The more prepared you are, the less chance there is of things going off the rails. It doesn’t hurt to even mock up the language you’ll use in delivering the bad news. You’re likely going to be uncomfortable, so draw up a script and rehearse it (preferably with someone in HR) and practice until you’re familiar with it.

During the meeting with the person being terminated, emotions will run high, and you might be tempted to veer off from your planned remarks. That’s not necessarily a bad thing–you want to be humane and respectful–but you don’t want to negotiate; by the time you reach this point, the decision really is final.

Pick The Right Time And Place

Don’t even think of terminating an employee in any other way than in a face-to-face meeting. The person deserves at least this much. The other staff in the organization, who will inevitably find out what’s happened to their colleague, will lose respect for a manager who doesn’t have the courage or consideration to fire in person.

So think through the time and place of your meeting. A good time is when other staff are away or have gone home. Emotionally intelligent managers know to prepare for various levels of shock, anger, shame, or humiliation. What’s more, they need to see those reactions as normal, and leave room for emotions to play out. But that also means doing everything possible to prevent the terminated employee from rushing back to a full office and talking with all their coworkers immediately afterward. Give them, yourself, and their former colleagues some time and space.