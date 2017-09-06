Care Bears are back to save us all from 2017

In these trying times of upheavals in national policy, a president who rules via Twitter, North Korean missile tests, Russian probes, natural disasters, and the continued presence of trans fats in doughnuts, sometimes it feels like you just need a hug. Luckily, Care Bears are back. The furry little friends that lined shelves in the ’80s are marking their 35th anniversary with a set of limited-edition bears ready to dole out judgement-free hugs.