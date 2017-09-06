advertisement
advertisement
advertisement

Care Bears are back to save us all from 2017

Care Bears are back to save us all from 2017
By Melissa Locker1 minute Read

In these trying times of upheavals in national policy, a president who rules via Twitter, North Korean missile tests, Russian probes, natural disasters, and the continued presence of trans fats in doughnuts, sometimes it feels like you just need a hug. Luckily, Care Bears are back. The furry little friends that lined shelves in the ’80s are marking their 35th anniversary with a set of limited-edition bears ready to dole out judgement-free hugs.

The bears go on sale today for just $5 a pop at Hollar.com, which is a helluva lot less than a therapy bill and guaranteed trans-fat free. Cuddle up with one while wearing your Lisa Frank pajamas, watching the Netflix reboot of Carmen Sandiego, and not reading Twitter.

advertisement
advertisement
advertisement

Video

Impact

Creativity

Co.Design

Work Life