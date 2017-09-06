advertisement
Hurricane Irma just broke the accumulated cyclone energy record

Yes, that’s as scary as it sounds. The accumulated cyclone energy (or ACE) is a measurement of the combined wind energy a storm has during a set time period. Irma has now broken the 24-hour ACE record, previously held by Hurricane Allen back in 1980. Irma is now a Category 5 hurricane and its winds could cause virtually unparalleled damage when it makes landfall.

