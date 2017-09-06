- 7:48 am
Hurricane Irma just broke the accumulated cyclone energy record
Yes, that’s as scary as it sounds. The accumulated cyclone energy (or ACE) is a measurement of the combined wind energy a storm has during a set time period. Irma has now broken the 24-hour ACE record, previously held by Hurricane Allen back in 1980. Irma is now a Category 5 hurricane and its winds could cause virtually unparalleled damage when it makes landfall.
#Irma has just set the Atlantic record for Accumulated Cyclone Energy generated in a 24-hr period, breaking old record set by Allen (1980). pic.twitter.com/E8wForI0o1
— Philip Klotzbach (@philklotzbach) September 6, 2017